The Warrick County Humane Society (WCHS) is excited to announce its Annual Holiday Pictures Event, offering families and pet owners the opportunity to capture festive photos. The event will take place on Saturday, November 9th, and Sunday, November 10th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Humane Society’s location at 5722 Vann Road in Newburgh, Indiana.

For $30, attendees will receive 5-6 professional digital download images, perfect for holiday cards or keepsakes. Two talented local photographers, Kristi Carter Photography and Sharin Shank Photography, will be capturing the memories, with each photographer covering one of the event days.

For more information, contact the Warrick County Humane Society at 812-858-1132.

On By Jared Atkins

