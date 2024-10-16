James B. “Jim” Lindsay, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at Legacy Living in Jasper.

Jim was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on October 1, 1942, to William and Mary (Schneider) Lindsay. He married Mary Ann Flashel. She preceded him in death on March 31, 2010.

Jim was a Jasper High School graduate.

He served three years in the Army and later Army Reserves.

He was a “jack of all trades.” He worked at Kimball for many years. He was owner of Duraoak and Billiards Pizza and Stroms and a security guard for various businesses.

Jim was a foodie and an animal lover. He enjoyed playing cards. He collected coins and loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by three daughters: Lorraine (William) Johnson, Christine (Steve) Wampler, Michelle (Kevin) Uebelhor, two sons: William B. (Kelly) Lindsay and James (Eva) Lindsay, 10 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Libby.

Per his request, a cremation and private entombment for James B. ‘Jim” Lindsay will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.