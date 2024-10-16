Phyllis M. Ackerman, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Phyllis was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 16, 1937, to Edwin B. and Lenore (Buehler) Knies. She married Raphael “Rafe” Ackerman on September 26, 1959, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. After 61 years, he preceded her in death on February 6, 2021.

Phyllis was the oldest grandchild of 69 Knies first cousins with a total of 86 first cousins between the Knies and Buehler families.

Phyllis was a 1955 Jasper High School graduate. She worked at the Novelty in Jasper. Alongside her husband Raphael, they started Ackerman Oil in 1963, after the passing of Phyllis’s father Edwin B. Knies. They were proud to see the business progress to the 4th generation.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church of which she and her husband were founding members. She was active in her children’s lives, serving as a Girl Scout, Cub Scout, and 4-H leader, and was an active JHS Boys’ and Girls’ Club booster leader. She helped create the Girls’ sports banners that hung in old JHS gym and organized a group of ladies to sew JHS Choir uniforms. She was also very civic-minded. She was a candy striper at Memorial Hospital. She was an active member of the German Club, where she served as past secretary. She was also a ROJAC volunteer at the City Mill.

She and Rafe loved to go dancing. They were often seen at the VFW on the weekends. She enjoyed golfing at the Country Club, trivia, game shows, and crossword puzzles. She loved playing cards- Sheepshead, Poker, Euchre, and Cinch. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family. Sunday was kids’ day and the family spent the day together. She loved following the kids and grandchildren in sports, band, and any activities.

Phyllis loved living at St. Charles Villas and really enjoyed St. Charles Assisted Living. Her friends called her the, “unofficial social director.” She always brought joy and cheer. Since she never went to college, she called Assisted Living her dorm experience.

She is survived by three children: Michael (Ann) Ackerman, Laura (Paul) Grammer, both of Jasper; IN, Jill (Paul) Jones, Greenville, IN; six grandchildren, Adam (Julia) Ackerman, Ashlyn Ackerman (Alex Hoffmann), Ryan (Morgan) Grammer, Logan (Beth) Grammer, Garrett Jones, Gwyn Jones, four great-grandchildren: Corbin and Vivian Grammer, Roman and Warren Grammer, two sisters: Sarah Meyer and Anne (Ed) Oser, two sisters-in-law: Camilla Moeller and Cleo Brown.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by one brother, Edwin C. Knies and in laws: Frank Meyer, Vera and Don Renner, Irene and Ernie Werne, Marge and Wilbert Edwards, Jerome Moeller, and Fred Brown.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Phyllis M. Ackerman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2024, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, at the Becher Kluesner Downtown Chapel and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Monday. A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Museum, Precious Blood Catholic Church, or the Jasper German Club Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.