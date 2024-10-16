Vincennes University Jasper welcomed 560 freshmen from all Dubois County high schools to its campus to promote career exploration among youth.

Students from Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School, Jasper High School, Southridge High School, and Forest Park Jr./Sr. High School had the unique opportunity to explore career pathways through hands-on learning and interaction with industry partners during VUJ’s Tour of Opportunity on Oct. 9.

According to Jacob Berg, Director of VU Jasper’s Center for Technology, Innovation, and Manufacturing, “Our goal is to connect students with local industry and local opportunities in many different career pathways.”

The event featured 14 diverse career pathways, including Agriculture; Arts/Audio Visual/Communications; Automotive Technology/Trucking and Transportation; Business Finance; Business Information Technology and Computer Repair; Business Management/Marketing/Advertising/Human Resources; Construction/Architecture; Early Childhood Education; Engineering/Automation/Robotics/Manufacturing; Healthcare; Hospitality/Service Industry/Culinary Arts; Human and Social Services; Public Safety; and Welding/Precision Machining.

After a short introduction at the VUJ campus, students boarded buses to visit local businesses related to their chosen career pathways. This morning session allowed them to interact directly with professionals in their fields of interest, providing insight into various career options available in the county where they live and attend school.

In the afternoon, students returned to campus for lunch, followed by presentations and demonstrations in the CTIM from local businesses and VU and VUJ faculty.

Companies showcased what their industries offer, providing students with firsthand guidance as they consider their future careers.

This year’s new participating companies included Oink, Inc., owned by VU Culinary Arts graduate Tim Flick, Brescher Filming and Photography, Sultan’s Run, and Little Wildcats, a daycare located at Jasper High School for the children of students and faculty.

These organizations joined a strong lineup of companies, including OFS, Kimball Electronics, Jasper Engines and Transmission, Indiana Furniture, Kimball International, WBDC Studios, Bob Luegers Motors, Uebelhor and Sons Toyota and Chevrolet, German American Bank, Springs Valley Bank and Trust, Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center, Thyen Clark Cultural Center, Visit Dubois County, and Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition.

Berg said, “The partnerships between Vincennes University Jasper, local businesses, and high schools ensure that students are better prepared to make informed decisions about their career paths.”