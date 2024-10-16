Jasper Group has announced a new addition to its popular Arwyn family of products. Their new executive conference chair offers both comfort and elegance to modern meetings and working environments.

The Arwyn conference chair features plush cushioning in a mid-back design, delivering supreme ease that complements its sleek, structured form. This beautiful swivel chair, designed with luxury in mind, fits seamlessly into conference rooms and private offices alike, offering both support and polished aesthetics.

As the newest member of the Arwyn family, the conference chair joins the collection of seating and occasional tables known for their timeless and inviting design. Arwyn transforms meeting rooms and private offices with its luxurious, generous seats and charming form. With multiple upholstery zones, it offers creative freedom for customization, while its ultimate comfort makes

Arwyn the perfect choice for long meetings or focused work in private settings. Sophisticated details, like the standard five-star polished aluminum base with optional polished casters, add finesse, making it an eye-catching and elegant choice.

Also announced in the Vision casegoods series was the Torii base, bringing a fresh perspective with architectural details and unexpected inspirational influences.

Torii gates throughout Japan stand as symbolic markings of transition, and with these architectural elements as inspiration, the Vision Torii base, a solid wood, rounded-style base, creates a product that pairs well with other elements like rounded corner desks, plush upholstered pieces, or Indie wall tiles. Its wooden dowel-like structure celebrates its end-grain detail as it’s brought flush to the edge of the work surface. Torii bases offer another way to achieve more organic, softer visual elements.

For more information about these and other Jasper Group products, visit jaspergroup.us.com/.