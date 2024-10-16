Jasper Community Arts will present a performance by world-renowned acoustic guitarist Luca Stricagnoli at the Jasper Arts Center on Saturday, November 16th. Doors will open at 6:30 PM, with the performance beginning at 7:30 PM.

Known for his innovative techniques and captivating performances, Stricagnoli is set to deliver an unforgettable show. Luca Stricagnoli has garnered a global following with his unique approach to the acoustic guitar, incorporating custom instruments and multiple guitars at once to create breathtaking sounds. His ability to combine technical mastery with emotional depth has made him a standout in the international music scene.



The show consists of a succession of incredible guitar performances, each different from the others; from rock to pop, soundtracks to hip-hop, and arrangements to originals.

Tickets for the event are available now and can be purchased online at jasperarts.org/tickets or by visiting

the Jasper Arts Center box office. They are priced at $30 for adults, $28 for Seniors, and $25 for students.