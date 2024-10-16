The Memorial Hospital “Hearty Hearts” Rehab Club has announced their next meeting date will be on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024, at 6:30 PM in the Medical Arts Building Conference Center, located at 721 West 13th Street in Jasper.

The “Hearty Hearts” Rehab Club is an organization formed specifically for all former and current Memorial Hospital Cardiac Rehab and Angina Heart Therapy patients and their families. The meetings are held 3 times a year and are conducted by the nurses and exercise physiologists of the Cardiac Rehab at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

Cardiac Rehab is an outpatient, heart-monitored exercise program for patients who have had a recent heart attack, angina, coronary artery bypass surgery, heart valve replacement surgery, balloon angioplasty, or stent placement.

The guest speaker for the November meeting will be Kendra Allen, a Registered Dietician at Memorial Hospital. The topic to be covered during the meeting will be “Navigating the Grocery Store with Ease.”

For more information about the “Hearty Hearts” Cardiac Rehab Club, call the Cardiopulmonary Rehab Center at 812-996-0554 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 0554.