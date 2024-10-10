Old National Bank’s Customer Appreciation Days are underway from Monday, October 7th to Friday, October 11th, 2024. Clients are invited to drop in at one of their locations during business hours these days for their special offerings.

A Solo Stove Smokeless Fire Pit giveaway is the highlight of the event. Members can enter for a chance to win and the drawing will take place at the end of the week. You do not need to be present at the drawing to win. One entry is allowed per person and you must be 18 years or older to enter.

Another offering of the appreciation days includes free paper shredding at select locations. Clients can bring sensitive documents that need to be shredded and fill a single shredding bag with them. Each person will have the opportunity to fill a provided Free Shredding Bag. They will not shred more documents than will fit in a Free Shredding Bag.

The locations in the local area that will be offering paper shredding are:

Boonville – 224 West Main Street

Ferdinand – 1155 Main Street

Huntingburg – 327 Fourth Street

Jasper – 3603 Newton Street

Jasper – 771 2nd Street

Loogootee – 602 West Broadway

Newburgh – 8577 Ruffian Lane

Paoli – 324 East Hospital Road

Princeton – 1703 West Broadway

Rockport – 886 Sycamore Street

Washington – 311 SE 21st Street

Lastly, during the event, they will be giving out free sweet treats, first aid kits, mini camp mugs, and mini lanyards with carabiners while supplies last.

To find the full list of locations taking part in the paper shredding, or for more details on the Customer Appreciation Days, visit: oldnational.com/customer-appreciation.