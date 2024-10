The Jasper River Centre is set to host a Fall Festival in their courtyard from 6 to 10 PM on Friday, October 11th, 2024.

This evening will have free entry for all ages and offer music by DJ Boone Taylor, as well as food from Mama T’s, Cafe Pina, Owsley’s Lounge, and St. Benedict’s Brew Works.

For more information, visit the Jasper River Centre’s Facebook Page at facebook.com/jasperrivercentre/.