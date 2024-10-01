Latest News

On Monday, September 30, 2023, at approximately 10:05 p.m., Trooper Noah Ewing was patrolling the French Lick area on State Road 56 Near Monon Drive when he stopped a Cadillac passenger car for an improper license plate display violation. Trooper Ewing spoke to the driver of the car, who later identified himself as Dean Cox, 18, of Paoli.  During the interaction, Trooper Ewing recognized indicators of criminal activity and requested Cox exit the vehicle.
While Trooper Ewing was doing a check for weapons, Cox became hostile and refused commands. A brief struggle ensued with Cox, and he was placed into handcuffs. During a search of Cox, suspected methamphetamine was located. During the interaction with Cox, Cox showed visible signs of impairment. Cox was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test. Cox was then transported to the Orange County Jail and is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

  • Dean C. Cox, 18, Paoli, IN
  1. Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
  2. Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor
  3. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor
