Heart of Jasper invites you to the last Downtown Chowdown of 2024 on Thursday, October 3rd. The Downtown Chowdown will begin at 4:00 PM EST at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza. There will be 8 food trucks, live music with Sparrow and Crandall, and kid activities with the Jasper Public Library. The kid’s crafts and activities will begin at 5 pm.

Thank you to Smithville for sponsoring the 2024 Downtown Chowdowns.

Mobile Food Vendors:

Wood Capital Pizza (Jasper, IN) Pizza

Taqueria El Llano (Jasper, IN) Mexican food

Oink, Inc. Smokehouse (Jasper, IN) BBQ

Emerald Greens (Jasper, IN) Salad and Soups

JBs Barnyard (Evansville, IN) Ice cream

Kona Ice (Bloomington, IN) Shaved Ice

Sabor Columbia (Evansville, IN) Columbian food

Bursting with Love (Jasper, IN) Coffee and Specialty Drinks

Join Jasper Community Arts at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center for First Thursdays! The opening gallery reception is a time to appreciate art and mingle with friends. The reception begins at 5:00 pm.

Music on Main is returning for the Saturdays in October and November! Enjoy free live music from local artists from 11 am-1 pm on the Square in Jasper. This Saturday, October 5th, Callie Powell and Doe Elliott will be set up in the Astra corner providing music during Kid’s Day.

The Fall into Jasper calendar is released. For a full list of downtown events in October, visit https://www.heartofjasper.org/calendar/