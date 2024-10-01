Two new members have been added to the Saint Meinrad Alumni Association Board of Directors. The Alumni Board works to nurture a lasting relationship between alumni and Saint Meinrad; inform alumni about the ongoing mission and work of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, Seminary and School of Theology; listen to responsively and represent alumni concerns; recommend and evaluate alumni events, programs, and initiatives; and foster, enhance, and support Saint Meinrad in carrying out its institutional mission.

New to the board are Fr. Sean Aaron of the Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana, and Fr. Joseph de Orbegozo of the Diocese of Little Rock, AR.

Fr. Sean Aaron

Fr. Sean Aaron, T’19 (’13-19), is a priest of the Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana.

He currently serves as pastor of St. Isidore the Farmer Pastorate. The Pastorate includes parishes in Benton and Newton counties in Indiana. Previously, Fr. Sean served as parochial vicar at Holy Spirit at Geist in Fishers, IN, and St. Louis de Montfort in Fishers, IN.

Prior to seminary, Fr. Sean earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and was employed with Chrysler Corporation. Fr. Sean graduated with a Masters of Divinity from the Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in 2019. He was ordained for the priesthood in 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Lafayette, IN.

Fr. Joseph de Orbegozo

Fr. Joseph de Orbegozo, T’18, (’14-18), is a priest of the Diocese of Little Rock, AR.

He currently serves as rector of the Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Little Rock, AR, and professor of philosophy for the Little Rock House of Formation through Newman University in Wichita, KS.

Fr. Joseph studied at Holy Trinity Seminary in Dallas, TX, after high school. He went on to study philosophy and rhetoric at Catholic University/Theological College Seminary in Washington, D.C., earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in philosophy. Fr. Joseph earned his Master of Divinty from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in 2018. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 2, 2018, at Christ the King Church in Little Rock, AR.