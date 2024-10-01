The annual ISSMA Scholastic & Open Invitational Contest, hosted by the Jasper Marching Wildcat Band, will take place next Saturday, October 5th, at Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium in Jasper, Indiana. This year’s competition will feature an impressive lineup of 32 bands from across the region.

Local band performance times:

Pike Central: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Northeast Dubois: 11:13 AM

11:13 AM Heritage Hills: 12:44 PM

12:44 PM Forest Park: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Southridge: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Jasper: 9:15 PM

This contest is expected to bring a significant influx of visitors to the area. Organizers encourage everyone to extend a warm welcome to all participants and guests in Jasper.

Street Closures and Traffic Restrictions:

In anticipation of the ISSMA High School Marching Band Competition, the Jasper Board of Public Works has authorized the Jasper Police Department to close or restrict access to certain streets on Saturday, October 5th, 2024, from 7:30 AM until 11:00 PM. The affected streets are as follows:

Second Street : Closed to the general public from east of Hometown IGA to Clay Street.

: Closed to the general public from east of Hometown IGA to Clay Street. Rolen Drive : Restricted to handicapped-accessible parking only from 5th Street to behind the school.

: Restricted to handicapped-accessible parking only from 5th Street to behind the school. 5th Street: No restrictions to traffic.

Additional Closures and Parking Restrictions:

Second Street will be designated for school bus and equipment vehicle parking and will allow pedestrian cross-traffic.

will be designated for school bus and equipment vehicle parking and will allow pedestrian cross-traffic. Schroeder Sports Complex & Jasper Football Complex : Closed to the public from Friday night through Saturday evening. Parking in these areas will be used for school buses and equipment vehicles.

: Closed to the public from Friday night through Saturday evening. Parking in these areas will be used for school buses and equipment vehicles. The south soccer fields will serve as warm-up and marching preparation areas for the bands.

will serve as warm-up and marching preparation areas for the bands. The Jasper Street Department and Jasper Parks Department campuses will also be closed to the public and used for music warm-ups.

For any questions or concerns regarding street closures, please contact the Jasper Police Department at (812) 482-2255.