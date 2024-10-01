Throughout October, students from across the Seventh and Eighth Circuits are invited to participate in the Fifth Annual Bill of Rights Day Contest, hosted by the United States Courts. School-aged children in grades 5-12 from Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin are encouraged to submit creative entries, including essays, poems, videos, photographs, songs, or artwork, celebrating Bill of Rights Day.

The contest offers a $500 grand prize for the top submission in each of four age categories: Grades 5-6, Grades 7-8, Grades 9-10, and Grades 11-12. Finalists in each group will receive a $50 electronic gift card. All winning submissions will be featured on the websites of the participating U.S. District Courts.

Submissions are due by 5:00 p.m. on November 1, 2024, with finalists notified before Thanksgiving. The grand prize winners will be announced at a virtual event on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. Central/7:00 p.m. Eastern, which is open to all, regardless of contest participation.

For full contest details and registration for the virtual event, visit https://judiciallearningcenter.org/bill-of-rights-day/. Questions can be directed to Mary Giorgio, Outreach Coordinator for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, via email at mary_giorgio@insd.uscourts.gov or by phone at 317-229-3711.