The Indiana Department of Transportation announces multiple road closures for State Road 57 in Pike and Daviess Counties.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 7, crews will begin daily road closures on State Road 57 in Pike and Daviess Counties. These daily closures will occur between Petersburg and Washington.

Daily road closures will allow crews to perform multiple pipe replacement projects. Each closure will occur between 7:00 am and 8:00 p.m. A total of nine pipe replacement projects are planned. Work is expected to last through October, depending on the weather.

The detour for this project is U.S. 50 to State Road 257 to State Road 356. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.