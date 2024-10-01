Donald E. Renner, age 95, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Donald was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 17, 1929, to Clarence and Helen (Eckert) Renner. He was the eldest of four sons.

He married his wife of 68 years, Silvera Ackerman on May 6, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on February 2, 2023.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School.

He was drafted into the United States Army in August of 1951. He completed basic training at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii and served in North Korea until August 1953.

He worked at Jasper Wood Products, Jasper Corporation, and Jasper Engines & Transmissions, working in Tool & Die as a skilled metal lathe operator where he retired after 29 years.

He was a charter member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and served on the first Parish Council. He was a Eucharistic Minister and Adult Server for many years, as well as a committed adorer in the Adoration Chapel. He donated many hours working the parish picnics and fundraisers. He received the Brute Award along with his wife. He was a lifetime member of the Precious Blood Men’s Society. He was a member of the Jasper Knights of Columbus, a member of the Jasper German Club, and the Dubois County Museum.

He enjoyed working outdoors, especially in his garden with his John Deere Utility Tractor. He really enjoyed woodworking and liked to share his work with family, friends, residents, and staff at Legacy Assisted Living. He was skilled at Intarsia and scroll saw work, making a cuckoo clock for all of his children and grandchildren. He loved his word search puzzles.

Surviving are five children, Fr. Frank Renner, Petersburg, IN, Ann (Scott) O’Connor, Fishers, IN, Mary (Randy) Voegerl, Jasper, IN, Charles “Chuck” Renner, Jasper, IN, and Joan (Jerrod) Carter, Zionsville, IN, one daughter-in-law, Vienna Renner, Jasper, IN, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife, brothers, Denis, Maurice and Harold Renner, and one son, Tom Renner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Renner will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2024, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, the Precious Blood Endowment Fund or Holy Trinity Schools.

