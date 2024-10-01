Veterans in the Odon area are invited to attend the Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Purdue Westgate Academy at 13598 East Westgate Drive, Odon, IN.

The fair offers veterans the opportunity to enroll in VA healthcare, file disability claims, and undergo toxic exposure screenings. Various specialty care services, including mental health and women’s health, will also be available. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be on-site to answer questions regarding VA eligibility, the PACT Act, and other federal and state VA benefits.

For more details, visit www.va.gov/indiana-health-care/ or follow the IndyVAMC social media pages for updates.