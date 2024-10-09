The Patoka 2000 2024 PLUCK-A-DUCK!, formerly known as the Duck Race, is now selling ducks for the event.

Sponsoring a Duck costs 1 for $5 or 3 for $10 and money goes toward helping to continue the beautification of Jasper.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 16th, at 6 PM in front of City Hall during the October Shop & Sip.

Those wishing to purchase ducks can fill out a form and either mail or deliver it in person to the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, located at 302 West 6th Street P.O. Box 307, Jasper, IN, 47546-0307. The form and payment must be received by the chamber before the start of the race. You must be 18 years or older to enter.

The entry form can be found below.