St. Mary Parish in Ireland has announced they will be joining Jasper Engines & Transmissions to collect items to assist those affected by Hurricane Helene. The items they will be accepting as donations are:

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Toothpaste

Soap

Diapers

Wet wipes

Cleaning supplies

Rubber gloves

These can be dropped off at the St. Mary Community Center Cafeteria on Sunday, October 6th, from 3 to 6 PM, Monday and Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM, and Wednesday from 8 AM to noon.

St. Mary Church’s partnership with Jasper Engines & Transmissions is in addition to the donation drive being held by Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand. They will be accepting all the same items at their drive as well as cash donations.

Donations will be collected by Christ the King Parish at the Christ the King Spiritual Life Center from Thursday, October 3rd, through Wednesday, October 9th. Drop-off times are available on weekdays from 8 AM to 4:30 PM, as well as Saturday after the 5 PM Mass and Sunday after the 10 AM Mass.