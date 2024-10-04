Anthony “Tony” Gerard Shoultz, 60, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away at 9:09 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at his home.

He was born in Jasper, Indiana on June 28, 1964, to the late Maurice E. and Mary Margaret (Street) Shoultz.

Gerard married Stephanie Horsting on September 21, 1985, and she survives.

He went to school at Crane Elementary and Loogootee Jr./Sr. High School. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1981 and visited many ports of call in his 4 years of active duty. Gerard was always one to talk about the Navy and was always trying to recruit people to join. Gerard was hurt in Beirut during the recovery effort after the terrorist attack on the UN Peacekeeping Force barracks in October 1983. Following active duty, he remained in the active reserves and as a recruiter for many years.

Gerard was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church, the American Legion – Post 120, and the USN Boiler Technician.

He enjoyed music, especially the guitar. He loved to serve his community. Gerard’s family was his pride and joy.

Gerard was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice E. and Mary Margaret Shoultz; sisters, Shelly Shoultz, Jacqueline Foster, Lorri Bateman, Denise Johnson, and Rose Marie Shoultz; brothers, Duane Michael Shoultz, Daniel Shoultz, and Darrel Shoultz; grandson, Parker Crosby.

He is survived his is wife, Stephanie Shoultz; children, Matthew Shoultz, Tiffany (Joey) Kidwell, Lucas (Megan) Shoultz, Nathan (DuheVon) Shoultz, and Daniel (Bailey) Shoultz; grandchildren, Ian Crosby, Audriana Crosby, Mylee Crosby, Brystle Kidwell, Korbin Kidwell, Kingston Kidwell, Oaklee Kidwell, Kolt Kidwell, Kynlee Kidwell, Kanyon Kidwell, Darren Kidwell, Ryleigh Scott, Trent Shoultz, Peyton Shoultz, Gracelyn Shoultz, Noah Shoultz, Apollo Shoultz, Boston Shoultz, Weston Shoultz, Branson Shoultz, Gracie Barnett, Laila Barnett and Skylar Barnett; great-granddaughter, Auda Crosby; sisters, Thressa Shoultz (Diane Steinmetz) and Lisa Doyle; sister-in-law, Paulette Shoultz; and many nieces and nephews; special friends, Doug Moffatt, Terry (Tanya) Raines, and Carl Wiscaver.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 7, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee. Visitation will conclude with Military Rites at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made on Venmo, @gerardsfight.

Condolences may be made online at www.blakefuneralhomes.com

Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee, Indiana is honored to serve the family of Anthony “Tony” Gerard Shoultz.