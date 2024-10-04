Allan Joseph Belcher, 71, of Eckerty, Indiana went to be with Jesus in his sleep at home on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

He was born on May 23, 1953, in Orange County, Indiana to Donald and Mary Margaret (Judge) Belcher.

Allan was fun-loving, he enjoyed fishing and working on small engines and lawnmowers. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mary Belcher, his brother Neal Belcher, his brother–in–law, John Braham.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie Drennen – Belcher, daughter, Rita (Chuck) Mann of Shelbyville, Kentucky, stepdaughters, Trish (David) Francis of Paris, Tennessee, and Kim Todd of Tampa, Florida, sisters, Annette Braham of Ireland, Indiana, and Gwen Graham of Evansville, Indiana, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and various nieces and nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 1:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana with Bro. Ed Clutinger to officiate. Friends may visit on Monday, October 7, 2024, from 11:00 A.M until the time of service at 1:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana. Burial will follow in Mifflin Cemetery.

Memorial donations are kindly suggested to Mifflin Cemetery in memory of Allan.

