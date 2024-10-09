On Friday, October 22nd, 2024, the Jasper Chamber will be holding a virtual presentation on Zoom called “Succession Planning: What’s your exit strategy?” from 12:30 to 1:30 PM.

This seminar held in conjunction with the Dubois County Small Business Service Center and Martin County Alliance will be presented by Vice President of Estate and Business Planning with German American Bank, Gary McCall.

The topics for the presentation will include learning how to prepare for the unexpected, boosting your knowledge of buy-sell agreements, the value of “goodwill”, what to consider when you want to treat your children equally, and ways to prepare now for a future sale or transfer of your business.

There is no RSVP required for this event. Those interested in the seminar can use the Zoom meeting ID 96256256164 and passcode 777009 to view it on the day of the presentation.

If you have any questions, contact the Jasper Chamber at 812-482-6866 or chamber@jasperin.org.