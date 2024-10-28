It’s that time of year when kids look forward to dressing up in their favorite costumes and spending time trick-or-treating with family and friends! Although everyone loves to get lots of candy and have fun, the most important thing is health and safety while trick-or-treating and ensuring everyone gets home safely!

Listed below are some safety tips that the Indiana State Police Jasper Post would like to provide.

1) Know what the dates and times are in your local community for trick-or-treating.

2) Make sure that you have a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective material on the costume

so that you can be seen at all times.

3) Always trick-or-treat with an adult or use the buddy system when approaching a

house.

4) Please walk on the sidewalks and not in the roadway and make sure that you look

both directions before crossing the roadway.

5) Only go trick-or-treating at houses where the front porch light is on.

6) Never enter the house of a stranger.

7) If a trick-or-treater gets separated from others, have them stay where they are and ask

an adult for help.

8) Have an adult inspect the candy before it is eaten.

9) If you’re not actively participating in trick-or-treating and are out driving, we ask that

you please slow down and drive with caution.

The Jasper State Police Post hopes that these few safety tips help you enjoy your night out with friends and family while trick-or-treating!