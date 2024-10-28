Marching band aficionados have one more opportunity to see local state-bound bands perform their 2024 shows before they march North to the “big-city” of Indianapolis, with the Marching to State Performance Showcase, being held at Jasper’s Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium, this Saturday, November 2nd, 2024.

The local bands, their band parents, volunteers, and various other supporters are inviting the community to this upcoming event, starting at 3:00PM EST. Tickets are $5 for adults, and students are free. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to secure your seats.

Each band will perform their show at the following time, in the following order:

3:00PM EST – Jasper – Performing their 2024 show: “Heartistry”

3:30PM – Forest Park – Performing their 2024 show: “The Throne”

Photos by: Nick Bushnell (Forest Park Marching Rangers Band Boosters)

3:40PM – Paoli – Performing their 2024 show: “Inside the Circle”

The public performance is expected to conclude at 4:00PM EST.

Public parking will be available at the Schroeder Sports Complex, just across the street from the Stadium.

These bands will journey to Lucas Oil Stadium to compete in the 51st ISSMA State Finals, happening on Saturday, November 9th, 2024. You can find more information on this final state performance here: “4 Local Bands Headed to 2024 ISSMA State Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium“

