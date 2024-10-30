Prospective VU students and their families are invited to attend the Vincennes University Advanced Manufacturing Robotics & Mechatronics Program’s Evening of Exploration: Showcase of Automation.

The event is set to take place on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024, from 7 to 9 PM ET, at the Vincennes University, Technology Center, located at 1300 North Chestnut Street in Vincennes.

This will give attendees the chance to participate in robotics activities alongside VU students, faculty, and staff. Additionally, they will engage with VU’s industry partners and learn about available internship opportunities. VU is co-hosting the event with Southern INFAME.