Latest News

Sewer Work to Close Walnut Street from 2nd to 3rd Street Starting November 5 Sewer Repairs to Temporarily Close 2nd Street and Walnut Street Intersection Memorial Hospital Offering Multiple Programs in November 2024 Children Invited to Share Holiday Wishes at Letters to Santa Events Rotary Club of Dubois County Donates $400 to Help End World Polio

Prospective VU students and their families are invited to attend the Vincennes University Advanced Manufacturing Robotics & Mechatronics Program’s Evening of Exploration: Showcase of Automation.

The event is set to take place on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024, from 7 to 9 PM ET, at the Vincennes University, Technology Center, located at 1300 North Chestnut Street in Vincennes.

This will give attendees the chance to participate in robotics activities alongside VU students, faculty, and staff. Additionally, they will engage with VU’s industry partners and learn about available internship opportunities. VU is co-hosting the event with Southern INFAME.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post