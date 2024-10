Due to sewer main repair work, the Wastewater Department will be closing Walnut Street from 2nd Street to 3rd Street Tuesday, November 5, 2024, until the end of the week from 7:00 a.m. until approximately 3:30 p.m. daily weather permitting. Please find an alternate route during the work.

For more information, please contact Huntingburg City Hall at (812) 683-2211.