In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with the President of the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association, and owner of Riah Jane & Co, LLC. Mariah Schneider, about the upcoming Pink Friday shopping holiday, future Christmas celebrations taking place with the Downtown Merchants, and what all is in store from the Downtown area of Jasper.

Find them on social media for more information: https://www.facebook.com/greaterdowntownjasperbusinesses

https://youtu.be/25–0Amyc3Y