Singer/Songwriter/Musician Gary Schopmeyer is one man of many talents, hailing out of Santa Claus, Indiana, he chose to use those talents to spread some holiday cheer this Christmas season.

The Christmas Concert by Gary and Kim Schopmeyer will take place at the Santa Claus Museum & Village on Saturday, December 21, 2024 @ 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM CST.

https://youtu.be/dHeGgRit5bc