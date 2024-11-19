Ralph L. Konerding, 82, of Mariah Hill, passed away on Saturday, November 16th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Ralph was born February 18, 1942, in Fulda to Leo and Barbara (Waninger) Konerding.

He is survived by two sons, Chris (Deborah) Konderding and Phil (Shelly) Konderding both of Lamar; one daughter, Suzanne Mundy of Mariah Hill; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Ralph was preceded in death by sisters, Edna Hildenbrand, Beatrice Capristo, and Rita Kunkler.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 20th at 10:00 CDT at St. Boniface Church in Fulda. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no visitation.

