Randell Joseph Vaal, 67, of Santa Claus passed away Sunday November 17th at his home. Randell was born in Jasper, Indiana on May 16, 1957 to Edgar and Marion (Wendholt) Vaal. He was united in marriage to Melody L. Showalter on February 26, 1983 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

Randy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Randell was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, Forest Park Class of 1975, Randell was a member of the Ferdinand Historical Society and was very involved in Genealogy. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Rose Hulman in 1979 and a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Houston. He retired from Schlumberger LTD limited in 2016 after twenty-five years as a software developer and manager. Randell was a 2nd Vice-President of NoC2D/ Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life.

Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Melody L. Vaal, one daughter, SarahWebb and husband Shane Webb of Irving, TX, and two sons, Marcus Vaal and wife Karen Chau of Park Ridge, IL, and Colin Vaal and wife Dr. Dina Soloveychik of Evanston, IL andfour grandchildren,his father, Edgar Vaal of Ferdinand, one brother, Bruce (LeaAnn) Vaal of New Albany, two sisters, Lauren (Ken)Rickelman of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Gina (Richie) Johnson of Evansville, a sister-in-law, Lisa Vaal of Santa Claus.He was preceded in death by his mother, Marion Vaal and a brother, Michael Vaal.

A mass of Christian Burial will be Friday November 22nd at 11:00 AM EDT in St. Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity. To view the mass online, go to christthekingdc.org/ liveviews. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.