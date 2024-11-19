Vincennes University (VU) proudly joins the nationwide celebration of the 10th anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) from November 17-23, 2024. With the theme “10 Years of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation,” NAW reflects on a decade of opportunities in which countless individuals across the United States have discovered the transformative impact of registered apprenticeships.

VU’s commitment to hands-on learning has deep roots, reflected in partnerships across multiple sectors, including a 17-year collaboration with the Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) of Indiana/Kentucky. Through this partnership, ABC apprentices earn academic credit and gain practical skills across diverse trades such as Electrical, HVAC, and Carpentry. Graduates of the ABC program progress toward Journeyman-level status and are prepared for high-demand careers within the commercial and industrial construction industries.

Programs like VU’s Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship reflect VU’s emphasis on skill-building, and Vincennes continues to be an active leader in shaping the next generation of highly skilled professionals.