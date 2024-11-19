Latest News

Shoals Prioritizes Community Enhancements Across Utilities, Roads, and Business Growth Jasper Holdings, Inc.Ranked on the NCEO’s 2024 Employee Ownership 100 List Council Greenlights Courthouse Security Enhancements, New Temp Control System, and Bridge Safety Initiative Local Senior Care Employee Honored with Prestigious Award Knox County Man Arrested on Arson Charges in Gibson County

Vincennes University (VU) proudly joins the nationwide celebration of the 10th anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) from November 17-23, 2024. With the theme “10 Years of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation,” NAW reflects on a decade of opportunities in which countless individuals across the United States have discovered the transformative impact of registered apprenticeships.

VU’s commitment to hands-on learning has deep roots, reflected in partnerships across multiple sectors, including a 17-year collaboration with the Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) of Indiana/Kentucky. Through this partnership, ABC apprentices earn academic credit and gain practical skills across diverse trades such as Electrical, HVAC, and Carpentry. Graduates of the ABC program progress toward Journeyman-level status and are prepared for high-demand careers within the commercial and industrial construction industries.

Programs like VU’s Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship reflect VU’s emphasis on skill-building, and Vincennes continues to be an active leader in shaping the next generation of highly skilled professionals.

On By Joey Rehl

