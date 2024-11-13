The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding in December 2024.

The library would like to note they will be closed on Tuesday, December 24th for Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 25th for Christmas, Tuesday, December 31st for New Year’s Eve, and Wednesday, January 1st for

New Year’s Day.

There will also be no End of the Month Book Club in December. Those interested and members can meet up with the club again in January.

A Class Librarian Display by Mrs. Schroering’s kindergarten class will be in the kids’ section all month.

A Library Mouse will be hiding in the children’s area from December 2 to 23. Find him and receive a prize from the treasure chest.

Tuesdays in December from 3:15 to 4:30 pm – Activity Corner for ages 8 to 18 – Enjoy crafts, games, snacks, and drinks. No registration is required. There will be no Activity Corner on December 24 or 31.

Wednesdays in December at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga following a DVD for older adults and those with mobility issues. Registration is required by calling the library. There will be no Chair Yoga on December 25 or January 1.

Monday, December 2 at 6 pm – Diamond Art Painting for ages 16 and up – Make a diamond art coaster and bookmark. Registration is required.

Saturday, December 7 at 6 pm – SwallowTale Concert for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy an evening of Celtic music with local musical group SwallowTale featuring musicians Duane and Anita Murphy and Ron and Camille Rathfon. Refreshments will be provided. No registration is required.

Monday, December 9 at 6 pm – Mini Christmas Wreath for ages 7 and up – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Make a miniature Christmas wreath with fabric and ribbon. Registration is required.

Monday, December 9 – Brownie Day – Stop by for a brownie while supplies last.

Wednesday, December 11 at 6 pm – Introduction to Astronomy and Observing the Night Sky with Tony Bryan from the Evansville Astronomical Society for all ages – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Join the library to learn the basics of astronomy and observing our night sky. No registration is required.

Thursday, December 12 at 11 am – Grinch Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Bring your toddler to read stories about the Grinch, make Grinch crafts, and play with toys. No registration is required.

Thursday, December 12 – Gingerbread House Day – Visit the library to make a gingerbread house craft while supplies last. No registration is required.

Friday, December 13 – Cocoa Day – Drop by for a nice, hot cup of cocoa while supplies last.

Saturday, December 14 at 11 am – Grinch Wreath for ages 16 and up – Make a Grinch arm wreath for your Christmas decor. Registration is required.

Monday, December 16 from 12:30 to 4:30 pm – Card Playing Day for ages 18 and up – Enjoy hanging out with friends and playing card games. No registration is required.

Wednesday, December 18 at 6 pm – Nighttime Animal Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Bring your toddler to read stories about nighttime animals, make crafts, and play with toys. No registration is required.

Thursday, December 19 from 3 to 4:30 pm – Lego Club for ages 8 to 18 – Build Lego creations and hang out with friends while enjoying a snack and lemonade. No registration is required.

Thursday, December 19 and Friday, December 20 – Celebrate Ugly Christmas Sweater Day – Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater to the library and decorate an ugly sweater ornament.

Saturday, December 21 to Friday, January 3 – Friends of the Library Book Sale in the Community Room – Stock up on books for the New Year and support the Friends of the Library.

Thursday, December 26 – Candy Cane Day – Guess how many candy canes are in the jar and take home a candy cane while supplies last.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548 or find us them Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

The Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.