Indiana Conservation Officers arrested four men for numerous misdemeanor hunting violations following a poaching incident on Nov. 23 in Daviess County.

At approximately 10 p.m., officers were patrolling County Road 900 East when they heard a gunshot in the immediate area. Officers located Biak Sang, 40, and Muang Hu, 40, both of Greenwood, and Ro Hmung Lian, 34, and Biak Hu, 48, both of Indianapolis.

Officers also located a deer that was determined to have been shot from the roadway with the aid of an artificial light along with two additional illegally-taken deer in the back of a vehicle. All suspects were taken into custody.

All are preliminarily being charged with:

Jacklighting

Illegal possession and taking of a white-tailed deer

Shooting from a public roadway

Hunting by the aid of a motorized conveyance

Hunting deer after legal hunting hours

The investigation is ongoing.

Agencies assisting include the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Craney’s Body Shop Towing Service.

Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public that potential hunting violations can be reported at 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367) or tip.IN.gov.