Mathis G. Harmon, 40, of Gentryville, was sentenced in Spencer County Circuit Court last Thursday for charges related to dealing methamphetamine. The case stemmed from an investigation led by task force agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The investigation revealed evidence of Harmon delivering approximately 84 grams of methamphetamine. Authorities gathered information about his involvement in potential narcotics transactions through covert operations, leading to his prosecution.

Harmon reached a plea agreement with the state, admitting to Dealing in Methamphetamine as a Level 2 Felony and acknowledging his status as a Habitual Offender. Under the agreement, Harmon was sentenced to 24 years, divided into three segments: ten years in the Indiana Department of Correction, eight years on electronic home detention, and six years under supervised release.

The Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office highlighted the successful collaboration with the DEA in dismantling a significant source of methamphetamine distribution in the area. Officials emphasized the importance of interagency cooperation in addressing drug-related crimes and ensuring safer communities.