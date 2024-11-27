With essential workers, such as nurses, teachers, paramedics, and social workers, being the backbone of society, Careerminds, a global outplacement agency, surveyed 3,000 respondents to find out which professions are most valued across the country in 2024.

Emergency Medical Technicians emerged as Hoosiers’ most valuable profession in 2024. EMTs are on the front lines of healthcare, bringing medical assistance to people at their most vulnerable. Whether it’s a car accident or a heart attack, these professionals are trained to stabilize and transport patients to hospitals, often under high-stress, high-stakes conditions.

EMTs regularly confront traumatic scenes, and their split-second decisions are often the difference between life and death. Despite the vital nature of their work, EMTs frequently contend with long hours, insufficient mental health support, and the emotional toll of constant exposure to crises, highlighting a need for enhanced support and recognition.

Careerminds also revealed the top 10 most valued workers in Indiana are as follows:

#1 – Emergency Medical Technicians

#2 – Teachers

#3 – Nurses

#4 – Paramedics

#5 – Community Outreach Workers

#6 – Firefighters

#7 – Utility Workers

#8 – Social Workers

#9 – Grocery Store Workers

#10 – Postal Workers

When asked which aspect of essential workers’ contributions was most valued, respondents overwhelmingly answered their dedication to helping others, with 35% expressing admiration for the commitment that drives these professionals to serve. Another 30% highlighted the critical role essential workers play in ensuring society’s smooth functioning, noting how their work is integral to daily life. The ability to work under pressure came in as the third most valued attribute at 20%, and resilience during crises earned 15%.

Despite the appreciation for essential workers, the survey revealed that low pay and a lack of recognition are big obstacles according to 39% of respondents, underscoring the disconnect between societal reliance on these professionals and the rewards they receive. Burnout and stress ranked as the second most significant challenge with 26%, insufficient support from employers and the government came in at 18%, and for 17% long working hours represented a key issue.

The survey also tapped into how Indian communities could better support these hidden heroes. Nearly half of respondents, standing at 48%, advocated for higher wages and benefits. Public recognition came in as the second most preferred form of support at 19%, 18% supported offering mental health and wellness programs to address burnout, and 15% pointed to ensuring safer working conditions as essential to preserving both physical and mental well-being.

To see the full report from Careerminds, visit: careerminds.com/blog/hidden-heroes.