(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, from Velpen, Indiana, recently took part in a CPR training and certification class on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

This lesson was taught in the ship’s intensive care unit onboard, while it was docked at the Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, on November 22nd, 2024.

The USS Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

