Photograph of Zaden via the GoFundMe Page

8-year-old Zaden from Jasper, Indiana, has been fighting for his life at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis after he was recently diagnosed with Mycoplasma pneumoniae-induced rash and mucositis (MIRM).

The condition is a rare and painful illness that has caused severe sores in his mouth, damage to his eyes, and respiratory issues requiring oxygen support. His health recently worsened, and he has been moved to the ICU for high-flow oxygen as his body struggles to heal.

There is no timeline for Zaden’s recovery, and the family is facing medical expenses, including urgent care visits, an ambulance transfer, and extensive treatments at Riley Hospital.

A GoFundMe has been created by Zaden’s aunt, Golly Talbert, to help alleviate the financial burden on his mother, Sara McQueen, who has been by his side throughout this challenging journey and is unable to work while supporting her son. The funds raised will cover medical bills, travel costs, and living expenses, allowing the family to focus on Zaden’s care.

To view the GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com/f/aid-zadens-recovery-from-rare-illness?cdn-cache=0.