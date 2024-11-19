The Jasper Marching Band has announced the launch of the 2025 Super Saver Card fundraiser. Now available through all Jasper Band students, these cards are their biggest fundraising effort of the year.
This essential fundraiser allows students to fully participate in the Jasper High School Marching Band program, directed by Chad Gayso, which boasts 120 talented members and consistently ranks among the top bands in the state. The public’s support will help students raise funds for their individual band accounts while also assisting the Band Parent Organization’s mission to promote music education.
The cost is $20 per card and will be available for purchase now through January 17th, 2025. Proceeds from this fundraiser are split 50/50 between the Band Parent Organization and the individual student’s band account, which can be used to cover costs such as band fees, lessons, and instrument supplies (e.g., reeds, oil, etc.).
Businesses Featured on the Super Saver Card include:
- Active Nutrition and Supplements
- American Mercantile
- Brick Oven Pizza
- Cabana Tan
- Chocolate Bliss
- Dairy Queen (DQ)
- Eastown Lanes
- EJ and Dots
- Great Outdoors
- H&H Music
- Illusions Spa
- Jimmy John’s
- Just Whimsy
- Lovin’ Livin’ Pet Day Care and Boarding
- McDonald’s
- My Little Soap Shop
- Oink
- Ohana
- Parlor Doughnuts
- Papa John’s
- Pub N Grub
- Puzzles and Padlocks
- Riah Jane & Co
- Southern Roots
- St. Benedict’s Brew Works
- The Next Chapter
- The Broken Tee
- Uebelhor Oil (Citgo)
- Wings N Rings
- Zax Creamery and Coffee
If you have any questions about the Jasper Band Super Saver Cards, reach out via email to bandcards@jasperband.org.
