The Jasper Marching Band has announced the launch of the 2025 Super Saver Card fundraiser. Now available through all Jasper Band students, these cards are their biggest fundraising effort of the year.

This essential fundraiser allows students to fully participate in the Jasper High School Marching Band program, directed by Chad Gayso, which boasts 120 talented members and consistently ranks among the top bands in the state. The public’s support will help students raise funds for their individual band accounts while also assisting the Band Parent Organization’s mission to promote music education.

The cost is $20 per card and will be available for purchase now through January 17th, 2025. Proceeds from this fundraiser are split 50/50 between the Band Parent Organization and the individual student’s band account, which can be used to cover costs such as band fees, lessons, and instrument supplies (e.g., reeds, oil, etc.).

Businesses Featured on the Super Saver Card include:

Active Nutrition and Supplements

American Mercantile

Brick Oven Pizza

Cabana Tan

Chocolate Bliss

Dairy Queen (DQ)

Eastown Lanes

EJ and Dots

Great Outdoors

H&H Music

Illusions Spa

Jimmy John’s

Just Whimsy

Lovin’ Livin’ Pet Day Care and Boarding

McDonald’s

My Little Soap Shop

Oink

Ohana

Parlor Doughnuts

Papa John’s

Pub N Grub

Puzzles and Padlocks

Riah Jane & Co

Southern Roots

St. Benedict’s Brew Works

The Next Chapter

The Broken Tee

Uebelhor Oil (Citgo)

Wings N Rings

Zax Creamery and Coffee

If you have any questions about the Jasper Band Super Saver Cards, reach out via email to bandcards@jasperband.org.