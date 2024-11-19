The Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s October report showed the unemployment rate of the State of Indiana was recorded to be 4.4%. By comparison, the national unemployment rate reported for October was 4.1%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.2% compared to the national rate of 62.6%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older who are working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees, and other non-working populations; such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,432,973 and is at its highest on record.

October 2024 total private employment is 2,872,900, an increase of 100 from the previous month and 608,900 above the April 2020 Trough. This is a new Indiana private employment peak.

Industries that experienced job increases in this month included:

Leisure & Hospitality (+2,700)

All Other (+800)

Private Education & Health Services (+100)

As of November 1st, 2024, there were 93,485 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on October 26th, 2024, Indiana had 20,802 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

To find resources made for individuals looking for work, training, or career information, visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.