On Tuesday, December 3rd, and Wednesday, December 4th, 2024, from 7 to 8:30 PM EST, the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are hosting a study on passages from the Gospel of John at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand.

The Gospel of John features several short stories that offer a sampling of the miracles Jesus performed during his time of public ministry. Led by Father Eugene Hensell, this two-night study will cover those stories as he shares and reflects on their meaning for the Advent season.

Father Eugene Hensell, OSB, is a Benedictine monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey. Since 1997, he has been engaged in full-time retreat work throughout the U.S. and in several foreign countries. With over 30 years of teaching experience and a strong sense of the Church’s pastoral needs, Father Eugene brings to his students a deep and sympathetic understanding of the challenges facing many facets of life in the contemporary Church.

Preregistration is required and can be made at thedome.org/short-stories-john.