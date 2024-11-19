Latest News

Senator Mike Braun, along with Senator Jon Tester, and Senator Sherrod Brown, announced the House passage of their bipartisan Mark Our Place Act, now heading to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

The bill amends current law to allow the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide a headstone, marker, or medallion for Medal of Honor recipients, regardless of their date of death. Currently, this is only available to Medal of Honor recipients who served after 1917. 

On By Celia Neukam

