Marjorie M. Bachman, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Margie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 18, 1944, to Ermin and Kathryn (Fuhs) Friedman. She married Kenneth Bachman on July 22, 1967, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a 1962 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was an administrative assistant for her entire work career.

Margie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where she took communion to the nursing home residents and was a member of the Ladies Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She was a volunteer at the Dubois County Museum as well.

She enjoyed playing cards, and loved spending time with her family, especially following her grandchildren and their events.

Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Bachman, Jasper, IN, three children, Doug Bachman, Jasper, IN, Melanie (Mark) Rubino, Zionsville, IN, Eric Bachman, Marion, IL, four grandchildren, Isaac, Noah, Hannah, and Lilly, three sisters, Shirley (Francis) Schipp, Camie (Bob) Ferguson, and Patty (George) Bilinski, one brother, Mike (Donna) Friedman, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is one grandson, Spencer Bachman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie M. Bachman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

