Vincennes University will be hosting ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Friday, November 22nd, 2024, for two Design and Innovation Studios at Washington Catholic Elementary in Washington and Flaget Elementary School in Vincennes.

The ribbon cuttings will take place at 11 AM at Flaget Elementary School and 1 PM at Washington Catholic Elementary. The new studios will mark Vincennes University’s 11th and 12th D&I Studios in the region; offering dedicated spaces within schools that are equipped with cutting-edge STEM technology.

These D&I studios are a collaboration with the Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center (IN-MaC) at Purdue University and are part of a large initiative VU is taking to develop STEM education exploration at the elementary/intermediate levels.

On By Celia Neukam

