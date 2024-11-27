Joan M. Uebelhoer, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away at 11:52 a.m., on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Serenity Springs Senior Living at Northwood in Jasper.

She was born August 29, 1933, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Brownie and Mary (Kos) Wassel; and married John Uebelhoer on September 27, 1958. Joan was a homemaker, avid reader, and cat enthusiast. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Uebelhoer, who died on April 28, 2000; and two Brothers, Donald and Richard Wassel.

Joan is survived by six children, Mark Uebelhoer of Bedford, Michele Uebelhoer of Phoenix, AZ, Cheryl Uebelhoer of Westfield, Mary Uebelhoer of Jasper, Gina Uebelhoer of Jasper, and Amy Uebelhoer of Forest Park, IL; one sister, Mary Osburn of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Carter Uebelhoer, Max and Isaiah Haymaker; and one great-grandchild, Isla Uebelhoer.

Funeral services for Joan Uebelhoer will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, December 2, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. John Brosmer.

Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Monday, the day of the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home of Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Dubois County Humane Society or Heart-to-Heart Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com