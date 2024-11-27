The Indiana Senate will soon begin accepting applications for the 2025 Senate Page Program on Sunday, December 1st.

Through the full-day program, students in grades 6 through 12 will tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates, and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students will also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.

The Senate Page Program will begin in January and is expected to run through early April. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays during the legislative session, and their days begin at 8:30 AM and are dismissed at 3:30 PM. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Indiana law permits eligible students to serve as a Senate Page one day per legislative session and receive an excused absence from school for their participation.

When completing the application, students will be able to request the day they would like to page. Once the application is submitted, the Senate Page Office will reach out to confirm the paging date and ensure all required participation forms are signed.

The positions fill quickly for this opportunity so it is recommended to apply early. For more information or to apply, visit IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Page-Program.