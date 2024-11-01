On Monday, November 4, the Sisters of St. Benedict will host an Election Eve Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at the Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand. This solemn gathering, led by the Sisters, aims to offer a time of prayer for the nation, voters, and both current and future leaders. The public is warmly invited to join the Sisters in prayer, finding unity and calm through God’s presence as they approach the election with hope-filled hearts.

“This election season has been tumultuous, and people across the political spectrum are feeling stress and anxiety,” said Sister Anita Louise Lowe, prioress of Monastery Immaculate Conception. “Our hope is that by gathering together in God’s house and uniting our hearts and voices, we can intercede on behalf of our country and its citizens, finding greater peace and optimism in our own lives.”

Reflecting on the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Philippians, written during a time of great upheaval, the Sisters take to heart his words: “Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7). It is this promise of peace that they hope to extend to the community through the Election Eve Vigil Service.

The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the United States, with over 100 members committed to living by the Benedictine principles of community, prayer, hospitality, and service. Founded in 1867 by four young Benedictine sisters who came to teach local children, the community has grown over the decades, with more than 1,000 women joining their ranks. Today, their ministries extend beyond Ferdinand, with members serving in roles such as educators, social workers, parish ministers, counselors, and youth ministers across the country.

For additional information, visit www.thedome.org or call (812) 367-1411.