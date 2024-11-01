The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced plans to release approximately 51,000 channel catfish into 157 public fishing locations across the state, aiming to enhance fishing opportunities this fall. The catfish, ranging from 8-10 inches in length, have been raised at the Cikana, Driftwood, and East Fork Fish Hatcheries located in Morgan, Jackson, and Daviess counties, respectively. Stocking at all designated locations is expected to be completed by early November, with final numbers potentially varying due to production factors.

Local stocking sites in southwestern Indiana include several ponds and lakes across Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Spencer, Perry, and Pike counties. Anglers will find stocked catfish at locations such as Bluebird Pond and Washington City Upper Lake in Daviess County, Parkland Lake in Dubois County, and Prairie Pit in Pike County. Each location offers convenient public access, encouraging local anglers and visitors alike to enjoy Indiana’s fishing resources.

Statewide, anglers must follow Indiana’s catfish fishing regulations, including a daily limit of 10 channel catfish, with only one fish allowed to exceed 28 inches in length in most lakes and reservoirs. Certain lakes have specific bag limits, which are detailed in the Indiana Fishing Guide and online.

For a full list of stocking locations, estimated numbers, and additional fishing regulations, visit on.IN.gov/fish-stocking and consult the online Fishing Guide at on.IN.gov/fishingguide. Information on catfishing tips and techniques is also available at dnr.IN.gov/fish-and-wildlife/fishing/catfish-fishing.