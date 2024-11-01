Vernon J. Bridgewater, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at the Mount Vernon Nursing and Rehab Center in Mt. Vernon, Indiana.

Vernon was born in Washington, Indiana, on April 9, 1951, to Alonzo and Margaret (Spaulding) Bridgewater. He married Linda Anderson on November 20, 1971, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1969 graduate of Loogootee High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who served during Vietnam.

He worked as a mechanic at Hopf-Himsel for many years and then retired from Sternberg’s in Jasper.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Vernon was an avid golfer and loved spending time at the golf course; he also previously liked to hunt.

Surviving are his wife Linda Bridgewater, Jasper, IN, three children, Angie Beckman, Ferdinand, IN, Melissa (Jim) Gatwood, Willis, TX, and Michael (Katrina) Bridgewater, Jasper, IN, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one sister, Theresa (Randy) Miller, Cannelberg, IN, one brother, Charlie (Peggy) Bridgewater, Loogootee, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Vernon J. Bridgewater will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military rites in the back of church following Mass.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

