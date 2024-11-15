Fifteen employees from Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center have been nominated for the 2024 Little Company of Mary Award. This honor, named after the Little Company of Mary Sisters – USA, the religious group that founded Memorial Hospital, is given to individuals who exemplify the hospital’s Mission and Core Values.

This year’s nominees, recognized for their exceptional dedication in their daily work, include Angie Anderson (Volunteer/Guest Services), Abby Brescher (Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center), Reina Dubon (Memorial Health Family Medicine), Amber Englert (Ferdinand Family Medicine), Amber Fischer (Radiation Oncology), Jennifer Graber (Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center), Janalee May (Cardiac Lab), Mike May (Environmental Services), Brandy Nord (Quality Services), Kristin Potts (Women’s Center), Chris Raibley (Plant Engineering), Alena Saxon (Human Resources), Melissa Schwenk (Inpatient Rehab Center), Barb Weisman (Volunteer/Guest Services), and Erin Whaley (Radiology).

Sr. Renee Cunningham, LCM, Memorial Hospital’s Mission Committee Chairperson, expressed her admiration for the nominees, saying, “These individuals are not only examples of our mission and core values being lived out in actions and deeds, but they, as individuals, are also a reflection of the quality of caregivers at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. We are blessed to have them here.”

The nominees were honored during a tea held on October 10. The award recipient will be announced on Tuesday, November 19.