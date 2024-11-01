Actors Community Theatre (ACT) is excited to announce the hiring of production staff for its upcoming performances of Rumors, a play by Neil Simon. Scheduled for April 3-5, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the Jasper Arts Center, this production seeks dedicated and talented individuals to bring this comedy to life.

ACT is currently hiring for several paid positions, including Director, Stage Manager, Sound/Light Operator, and Set Build Lead. The Director will oversee all aspects of the production, from casting and artistic vision to rehearsals and budget management. This role ensures that every detail aligns to deliver a successful and engaging performance.

The Stage Manager will assist the Director by coordinating rehearsal spaces, supporting the rehearsal process, and helping manage performances. This position also serves as a vital link between the cast and Director, conveying announcements and ensuring clear communication.

The Sound/Light Operator is tasked with crafting a lighting design that complements the show’s artistic vision. Responsibilities include creating a lighting plot, directing hang and focus sessions, programming light cues, and maintaining the lighting setup throughout the production. There are minimal sound requirements for this show, making lighting the primary focus of this role.

Finally, the Set Build Lead will collaborate with the Director to bring the onstage scenery to life, ensuring all elements meet safety, budgetary, and facility standards. This role also involves coordinating volunteers who assist with set construction.

For those interested in applying, visit ActorsCommunityTheatre.com. Applications are due by Friday, December 6. Audition dates for Rumors will be announced once the production team is in place.